Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) Plans GBX 1.55 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON IVPG opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.19. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 1-year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

Get Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio alerts:

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.