Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $376.40. 649,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,656,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.