Investors Buy High Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 14,860 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 553% compared to the average volume of 2,274 call options.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. 222,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,794. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,388,000 after buying an additional 234,229 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in CommScope by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after buying an additional 221,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after buying an additional 1,519,018 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CommScope by 394.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after buying an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.