Investors Buy High Volume of InflaRx Call Options (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,136% compared to the average volume of 169 call options.

IFRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

