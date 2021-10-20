Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,291 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,910% compared to the average daily volume of 114 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBB opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,496 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 59,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 5,511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 346,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 321,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

