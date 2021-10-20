Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.01

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 11517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

