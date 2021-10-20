Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up 4.1% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.87% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $236,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. 23,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,253. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

