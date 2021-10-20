iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

IQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.82.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.