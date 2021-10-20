Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -414.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iridium Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Iridium Communications worth $37,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

