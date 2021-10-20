iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.95. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,584. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

