iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Shares Up 0%

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.83 and last traded at $50.82. 846,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 616,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.

