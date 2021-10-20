iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Decreased by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

