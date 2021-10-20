iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 48,860 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $159.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.69.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

