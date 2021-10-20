iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.85

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.85 and last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 32710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $260,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.