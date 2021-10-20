iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $454.09. The company had a trading volume of 136,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.02 and a 200-day moving average of $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

