ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ITOCY opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, research analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

