IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Position Reduced by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,000 shares during the period. IVERIC bio makes up 0.7% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of IVERIC bio worth $40,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $499,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 247.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 186,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,606. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $18.07.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

