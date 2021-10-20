IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Position Decreased by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,000 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio accounts for about 0.7% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of IVERIC bio worth $40,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 295,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 247.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 186,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISEE stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 15,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,606. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

