J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $201.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.20.

JBHT opened at $191.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after purchasing an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $78,438,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

