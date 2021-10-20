J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $216.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

Shares of JBHT opened at $191.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

