J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $216.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.85.
Shares of JBHT opened at $191.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
