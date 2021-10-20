J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $202.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J.B. Hunt is benefiting from strong performances across all its segments. While the Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) unit is being aided by fleet productivity improvement and rise in average revenue producing trucks, the Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) unit is gaining from favorable customer freight mix, as well as higher contractual and spot rates. Additionally, increase in load count and revenue per load is supporting growth of the Truck segment. J.B. Hunt’s efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging. The company repurchased shares worth $135 million in the first nine months of 2021. However, rising operating expenses, mainly due to high purchased transportation costs, and persistent driver shortages, are challenges for the company, partly due to which shares of J.B. Hunt have underperformed its industry so far this year.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JBHT. Argus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of JBHT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.47. 1,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

