James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.19

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.19 and traded as high as $38.52. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 31,559 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,724,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
