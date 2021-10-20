Jason Mironov Sells 196,315 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 196,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $13,355,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $707,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

