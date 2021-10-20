JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €26.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €26.50 ($31.18) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.26 ($26.18).

Shares of DEC opened at €22.22 ($26.14) on Monday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.08.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

