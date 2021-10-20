Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ball Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLL. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

Ball stock opened at $90.64 on Monday. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.