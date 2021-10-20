Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $37.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.