Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($5.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.85). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

