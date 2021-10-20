Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

JRONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

