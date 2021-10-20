Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.56

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $10.87. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 631 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $37.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.
In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $86,475. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)
Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.
