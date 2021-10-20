Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.56

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $10.87. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 631 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $37.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $86,475. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

