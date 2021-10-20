Joshua Harris Sells 307,369 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

NYSE:APO opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

