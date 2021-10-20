Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce sales of $12.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $25.37 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,809,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 217,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $454.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.