Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce sales of $12.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $25.37 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,809,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 217,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $454.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.