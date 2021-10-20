JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €11.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Metro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.81 ($11.54).

Shares of B4B3 stock remained flat at $€11.40 ($13.41) during trading hours on Wednesday. 824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. Metro has a 52-week low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and a PE ratio of 39.86.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

