JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.34 ($106.29).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €80.86 ($95.13) on Monday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12 month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of €86.53 and a 200-day moving average of €79.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

