JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 61,892 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

