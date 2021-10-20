JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCRR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after buying an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,533.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $300.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. Wedbush cut TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

