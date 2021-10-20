JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.37 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 207,152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 494.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 214,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 145.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 165,967 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of PBF opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.