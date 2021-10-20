JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.51 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after buying an additional 582,331 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 168,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.