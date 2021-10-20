JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $60.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of FL stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $80,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

