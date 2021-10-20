JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 129,990 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.91% of OceanFirst Financial worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

