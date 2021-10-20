JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $41.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 250.09 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

