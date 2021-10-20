JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $41.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.
NASDAQ TPIC opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 250.09 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
Recommended Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.