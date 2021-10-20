JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KHOTF. CA Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

