JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.88% of Veeco Instruments worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

VECO stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

