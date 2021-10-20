JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $8.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pearson by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

