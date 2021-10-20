JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRST. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 372.80 ($4.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 716.63. The company has a market cap of £957.80 million and a PE ratio of 16.35. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

