JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRST. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 372.80 ($4.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 716.63. The company has a market cap of £957.80 million and a PE ratio of 16.35. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

