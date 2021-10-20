JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Declares GBX 5.70 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 547 ($7.15) on Wednesday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 487.80 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 875.98 ($11.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 537.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 610.80. The company has a market cap of £455.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

In related news, insider David Graham bought 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.80 ($26,115.50).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.