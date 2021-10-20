Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 6.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 59,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,072,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

