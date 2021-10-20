Jump Financial LLC Invests $243,000 in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 425,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

