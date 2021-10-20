Jump Financial LLC Invests $260,000 in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vincerx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VINC. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

