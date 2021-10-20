Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $161.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

