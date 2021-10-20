Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 47.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 122.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,764.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

